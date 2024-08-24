10-day remand sought for Anisul, Salman

Police today sought a 10-day fresh remand for former law minister Anisul Huq and Salman F Rahman, private industry affairs adviser to former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, in a case filed over the death of a class 11 student in Dhaka's Lalbagh area during quota reform protests on July 18.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Mohammad Jashim is scheduled to hold hearing on the remand prayer later in the day, a sub-inspector working in the court told The Daily Star.

On August 19, victim Khalid Hasan Saifullah's father Kamrul Hasan filed the murder case with Lalbagh Police Station against former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, Salman, Anisul and 49 others.

On August 14, Salman and Anisul were placed on a 10-day remand in a case filed with New Market Police Station over the death of shop employee Shahjahan Ali, 24, in New Markest area on July 16.

Salman and Anisul were arrested in Dhaka's Sadarghat in the case.