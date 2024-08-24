10-day remand sought for Anisul, Dipu Moni, Salman

Police today sought a 10-day fresh remand for former law minister Anisul Huq, former social welfare minister Dipu Moni and Salman F Rahman, private industry affairs adviser to former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, in two separate murder cases.

The law enforcers sought the remand for Anisul and Salman in a case filed over the death of a class 11 student in Dhaka's Lalbagh area during quota reform protests on July 18.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Mohammad Jashim is scheduled to hold hearing on the remand prayer later in the day, a sub-inspector working in the court told The Daily Star.

On August 19, victim Khalid Hasan Saifullah's father Kamrul Hasan filed the murder case with Lalbagh Police Station against former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, Salman, Anisul and 49 others.

On August 14, Salman and Anisul were placed on a 10-day remand in a case filed with New Market Police Station over the death of shop employee Shahjahan Ali, 24, in New Markest area on July 16.

Salman and Anisul were arrested in Dhaka's Sadarghat in the case.

Meanwhile, police today sought a 10-day fresh remand to interrogate former social welfare minister Dipu Moni in the case filed over the death of Suman Sikdar, 31, in the city's Badda during quota reform protests on July 19.

On August 20, Masuma, mother of the victim, filed the murder case with Badda Police Station against former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, Dipu Moni and 178 others.

Earlier on August 20, Dipu Moni was placed on a four-day remand in the case filed over the death of a grocery shop owner, Abu Saeed, in Dhaka's Mohammadpur on July 19.

She was arrested from the capital's Baridhara DOHS area on August 19.

On August 13, Amir Hamza Shatil, a resident in Mohammadpur area, filed the murder case against former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and six others with the court.

In this case, the name of Dipu Moni was not included in the first information report (FIR), but later she was shown arrested.