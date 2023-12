Detectives recovered 10 crude bombs from Kaunia Char area in Roumari upazila of Kurigram on Sunday night.

No one was arrested in this connection, said Officer-in-Charge Abdullah Hil Jaman of Roumari Police Station.

A general diary was filed with the police station yesterday.

Several locals told The Daily Star that Kauniar Char is a bordering area. Smugglers use this route to smuggle various products including cattle. They often explode crude bombs at night.