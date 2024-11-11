10 bags full of crude bomb-like objects found in Shariatpur

Ten bags full of crude bomb-like objects were found in roadside bushes in Damudya upazila of Shariatpur this morning.

On information, police and army personnel rushed to the scene and a bomb disposal team from Dhaka is on the way to the spot, Nazrul Islam, superintendent of Shariatpur district police, told The Daily Star.

Hafizur Rahman Milon, officer-in-charge of Damudya Police Station, said locals first noticed the bags in the bushes in Akalbarish area and informed police.

"The objects appear to be crude bombs wrapped in insulation tape. Bomb disposal unit will inspect those," Milon told The Daily Star.

He added that tension has been prevailing between two rival groups in Kalkini upazila of nearby Madaripur, which is near to the spot, raising suspicions that the objects might have been kept there for using those during a possible clash or someone placed those deliberately to incite panic.

The police are investigating the incident, Milon said.