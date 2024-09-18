1-yr-old shot during protest in Ctg: Complaint lodged against 361 AL men

A case was filed yesterday against 361 Awami League leaders and activists and its affiliated organisations in connection with shooting and injuring a one-year-old child by opening fire during the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement in Chattogram.

Jasim Uddin, neighbour of the child, Sulaiman Chowdhury, lodged the complaint with the court of Chattogram Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Sarkar Hasan Shahriar, reports our Chattogram staff correspondent.

After recording the deposition of plaintiff, the court ordered Chandgaon Police Station to record the case after investigation, said the plaintiff's lawyer Junaid Ullah.

According to the complaint, one-year-old Sulaiman was shot while Jasim was taking him to a hospital from their house.

Among the accused are Nurul Haque, councillor of Ward 35 (Boxirhat) of Chattogram City Corporation, female councillor (wards 17, 18, 19) Shahin Akhter, Boxirhat ward AL General Secretary Md Jahangir, and Chawkbazar ward AL General Secretary Shahab Uddin Chowdhury.

According to the complaint, Sulaiman fell ill on July 26 while his father Shoibul Haque was at work. Upon the request of the victim's father, the plaintiff was taking Sulaiman from his house in the Dhumpul area of Chandgaon to Chattogram Medical College Hospital.

When they arrived in the Kalarpole area of Chandgaon, the accused, armed with weapons, started firing indiscriminately, targeting students and the crowd. Sulaiman suffered bullet wounds to his head.

With the help of students and people, the child was rushed to CMCH. As the hospital was overcrowded, Sulaiman was taken to a nearby pharmacy where the bullets were removed. Later, he was admitted to CMCH, it said.