1 sent to jail after girl gang-raped in Jashore

One person was sent to jail today for allegedly taking part in the gang-raping of a teenage girl in Jashore's Abhaynagar.

The incident took place on the bank of a fishing enclosure in Siddipasha Jieltala area of the upazila last night, reports our Benapole correspondent quoting police.

Police arrested an alleged accused Anwarul Islam, 22, of Jieltala village in Abhaynagar early today.

According to police, Anwarul confessed to the crime and gave a statement mentioning the names of the others involved in the alleged gang rape.

He was later sent to jail by Senior Judicial Magistrate Palash Kumar Dalal.

Meanwhile, the girl was handed over to the family today (April 22) after her medical examination was conducted at Jashore General Hospital and her statement recorded.

According to the case statement, the girl came to visit her sister's house in Siddipasha Jieltala village from Narail.

Yesterday afternoon, she went to the local hafezia madrasa to bring her nephew.

On the way back, Anwarul and his friend Mahim Gazi lured her to the fishing enclosure at night and raped her.

The girl was later found by her relatives close to the crime spot. She was admitted to Phultala Upazila Health Complex in Khulna 10:00pm.

The girl's father filed a case against Anwarul Islam and Mahim Gazi, 23, with the Abhaynagar Police Station on the same night.

Officer-in-Charge of Abhaynagar Police Station SM Akiqul Islam said Anwarul was arrested and sent to jail for the gang rape of a girl. Attempts to arrest the others involved are ongoing.