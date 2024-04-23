Crime & Justice
Staff Correspondent
Tue Apr 23, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Tue Apr 23, 2024 03:00 AM

Most Viewed

Crime & Justice
Raid In Ruma

1 KNF member killed; arms recovered: ISPR

Staff Correspondent
Tue Apr 23, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Tue Apr 23, 2024 03:00 AM

A member of Kuki-Chin National Front was killed in a raid by an army patrol team in remote Munlai Para area of Bandarban's Ruma yesterday, said a press release of Inter-Services Public Relations Directorate.

The release, signed by ISPR Assistant Director Rashedul Alam Khan, said the team also recovered arms, ammunition, and other equipment used by the armed group.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

A joint drive is underway to arrest those who were involved in the robberies of Sonali and Krishi banks in Ruma and Thanchi on April 2 and 3. Members of BGB, Rab, police, and Ansar are taking part in the operation, coordinated by the army.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
বিদ্যুৎ
|বিদ্যুৎ ও জ্বালানি

দেশে বিদ্যুৎ উৎপাদন প্রথমবারের মতো ১৬ হাজার মেগাওয়াট ছাড়াল

আজ সোমবার রাত ৯টায় ১৬ হাজার ২৩৩ মেগাওয়াট বিদ্যুৎ উৎপাদন হয়।

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

এমভি আবদুল্লাহ: দুবাই থেকে জাহাজেই দেশে ফিরবেন বেশিরভাগ নাবিক

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification