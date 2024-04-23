1 KNF member killed; arms recovered: ISPR

A member of Kuki-Chin National Front was killed in a raid by an army patrol team in remote Munlai Para area of Bandarban's Ruma yesterday, said a press release of Inter-Services Public Relations Directorate.

The release, signed by ISPR Assistant Director Rashedul Alam Khan, said the team also recovered arms, ammunition, and other equipment used by the armed group.

A joint drive is underway to arrest those who were involved in the robberies of Sonali and Krishi banks in Ruma and Thanchi on April 2 and 3. Members of BGB, Rab, police, and Ansar are taking part in the operation, coordinated by the army.