1 killed in Bagerhat clash over ‘establishing supremacy’

A man was killed and 20 others injured, including policemen, in a clash between two groups of villagers over establishing supremacy in Mollarkul village in Bagerhat's Mollahat.

The deceased is Panna Molla, 45, of the village, reports our Bagerhat correspondent quoting police.

The clash broke out between groups led by Layek Kazi and Shahjahan Khaki in Mollarkul area in the evening.

At least 20 people from both sides including six policemen were injured in the hour-long clash, said police.

The injured have been admitted to Mollahat Upazila Health Complex.

Mollahat Police Station Officer-in-Charge SM Ashraful Alam said supporters of Laik Kazi and Shahjahan Khaki attacked each other with sticks and sharp weapons.

When police reached the spot and tried to bring the situation under control, six policemen were injured.

The body of Panna Molla, a member of Laik Kazi group, was recovered from the spot.

At least 14 people were injured on both sides, he said.

Additional police have been deployed at the spot.

Efforts are underway to arrest those involved in the incident.

Earlier, one person was killed in a similar clash between the two sides.