1 killed, another's hand severed in Cox's Bazar

Armed criminals hacked a man to death while severing the hand of another in Chakaria upazila of Cox's Bazar.

The incident took place around 11:30pm last night in Tutiakhali area under Badarkhali union, reports our Cox's Bazar staff correspondent, quoting police.

Fazle Hasan Riyad, 30, of the union's Magnamapara, died while undergoing treatment for a severed leg at Chittagong Medical College Hospital (CMCH) around 5:00am today.

Meanwhile, Choton, 35, who had his left hand severed, is currently undergoing treatment at the CMCH in critical condition.

According to locals, Riyad and Choton were on their way to Tutiakhali on a motorcycle, driven by one Zidan last night.

Upon reaching Tutiakhali, shots were fired at them from a shop nearby.

Zidan was shot in the knee.

When Choton and Riyad went to check who shot them, they were attacked with sharp weapons.

At one point, the assailants chopped off Chotan's left hand and Riyad's right leg.

Locals rescued them and took them to Chakaria Upazila Health Complex. From there, They were later taken to Chittagong Medical College Hospital for better treatment.

Sheikh Mohammad Ali, officer-in-charge of Chakaria Police Station, said, "The doctors said Riyad died due to excessive blood loss after his right leg was severed."

"Police are trying to nab the attackers. The attack took place over previous enmity and to establish supremacy in the area. Both sides are involved in criminal activities," he added.

The OC said there were several criminal cases against both the victims.