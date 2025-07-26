1 killed, 24 houses torched after clash between two groups in Pabna

One person died and at least 24 houses were torced in Pabna's Bera upazila following a clash between two rival local groups over extension work at a mosque.

The houses were set on fire today after the death of Md Hadis Miah, 45, who was injured in yesterday's clash at the mosque extension site, police and locals said.

Hadis Miah died early today while undergoing treatment at Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital, said Md Oliur Rahman, officer-in-charge of Bera Police Station.

Locals informed the fire service that a mob had torched several houses, said Abdul Hannan of Bera Fire Station, who led the firefighting team.

"We managed to extinguish the flames in 24 houses," he added.

Photo: Humayun Kabir Topu

The deceased's daughter, Soniya, alleged that her father was attacked yesterday while helping with the construction work.

"Five were critically injured, including my father. He later died today. We want justice," she said.

Locals said both groups attacked each other with sticks and brick chips during yesterday's clash, leaving at least 20 people injured, five critically.

Md Hridoy, a local resident, told this correspondent that the dispute started over what he described as a trivial matter.

Photo: Humayun Kabir Topu

When this correspondent visited the village in the evening, panic had gripped the area, with very few people seen outside.

"The situation is very tense. We are trying to keep things under control. Legal action will be taken," OC Oliur Rahman said, adding that additional police have been deployed.

This correspondent could not reach the Upazila Nirbahi Officer for comment.