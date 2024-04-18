1 killed, 10 hurt in clash over sand lifting

At least one person was killed and 10 others were injured in a clash between two groups of local sand lifters in Nilakhya union under Raipura upazila of Narsingdi.

About 12-14 houses were vandalised, torched and looted while over 300 crude bombs were exploded during the clash that took place on Tuesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Sagor Mia, 26,confirmed Rafsan Al-Alam, assistant superintendent of Narsingdi police.

No case has been filed in this connection yet, he added.

The clash ensued following a dispute between Hannan Mia, a follower of Narsingdi District Council member Rajib Ahmed, and Anwar Hossain, a supporter of Nilakhya union unit Chhatra League president Toukir Ahmed.

Rajib and Toukir could not be reached for comments despite repeated attempts.