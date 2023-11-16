1 held over abduction of schoolgirl in Ctg

Police yesterday arrested a man for allegedly abducting a schoolgirl in the port city's Chandgaon area.

The arrestee Shakil, 23, a resident of Pathan Khejur Tala area of Chandgaon, allegedly tried to marry the girl forcibly after abducting her, but police managed to rescue her in time.

"Accused Shakil, a motor garage worker, and his two friends abducted the schoolgirl at knifepoint while she was with her mother in Ispahani area on Tuesday evening, and fled the scene by a CNG-run auto rickshaw," said Chandgaon OC Jahidul Kabir.

"Following the incident, the victim's mother lodged a complaint with the police station on Tuesday night. Scrutinising the CCTV footage, police identified Shakil and conducted drives in different areas. Later in the night, police located him in Sitakunda upazila and arrested him," he added.