Visiting Indian, Russian war veterans call on army chief

Visiting delegation of Indian and Russian war veterans paid a courtesy call on Bangladesh Army Chief General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed at the Army Headquarters today.

During the meeting, the army chief recalled with gratitude the contribution of all members of allied Indian forces who took part in the 1971 Liberation War of Bangladesh, said an ISPR release.

Chief of the delegation of India's visiting retired army officers who took part in the Liberation War of Bangladesh reminisced their memories and expressed their gratitude to Bangladesh as well as Bangladesh Army for according the reception and honour to them.

Bangladesh army chief also recalled with gratitude the assistance Russia had provided to Bangladesh during its struggle for independence and post-independence period.

Head of the Russian delegation extended thanks to Bangladesh and Bangladesh Army for inviting them to join the celebration of the Bangladesh Great Victory Day 2023.

Another press release of ISPR said a 40-member delegation including 36 members of Indian armed forces and four members of Russian armed forces paid a courtesy call Chief of Air Staff of Bangladesh Air Force Air Chief Marshal Shaikh Abdul Hannan at the Bangladesh Air Force Shaheen Hall.

Of the delegation, a total of 32 members of armed forces including 30 Indians and two Russians contributed to the Liberation War.