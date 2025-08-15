Armed Forces
Senior army officer relieved of duties amid abuse allegations: ISPR

A senior officer of the Bangladesh Army has been relieved of his duties following allegations of abuse made against him, according to a statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Thursday.

The ISPR said that a high-level investigation board has been formed to probe the allegations and uncover the facts surrounding the incident. The move comes after a complaint, reportedly filed by the ex-wife of a former army officer, surfaced on social media alleging abuse.

The army was informed of the complaint before it became public and began an investigation with due seriousness.

Authorities stated that disciplinary measures are currently underway against the accused officer in accordance with military regulations.

ISPR further said under existing regulations, a dismissed member of the army is no longer entitled to receive medical treatment, government housing, or other official facilities. However, as a humanitarian gesture, and considering the SSC examinations of the former officer's son, the family was temporarily allowed to reside in government accommodation.

