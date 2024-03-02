Modernising armed forces for all situations: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today said efforts are on to modernize and equip the armed forces of the country, ensuring their readiness to tackle any situation.

She also highlighted the implementation of various development projects aimed at enhancing the Armed Forces' capabilities.

"We want our armed forces to be competent to face any situation that may arise in our country," she said speaking as chief guest at the Bangladesh Infantry Regiment (BIR) at the 2024 third reunion at the Bangladesh Infantry Regimental Center in Rajshahi Cantonment.

Briefly describing various projects taken for the development of the armed forces, the premier said her government has been implementing different projects to modernise the armed forces.

She said, "We have built several Infantry divisions, brigades, units and training institutes for the development of the armed forces since assuming power".

More to follow ...