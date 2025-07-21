Maritime security: US helping Bangladesh develop UAS

The US is working with Bangladesh's army and navy to develop an Unmanned Aerial System (UAS) capability for Bangladesh, said the US Embassy in Dhaka in a statement yesterday.

"A Bangladesh regiment comprised of army and navy personnel will operate the new RQ-21 Blackjack system. This joint effort will enable Bangladesh to monitor its maritime domain, secure its borders, and conduct peacekeeping missions," it said.

The statement added that the US and Bangladesh will be conducting three joint military exercises this summer to continue their longstanding partnership and the delivery of a new capability that will reinforce common security interests.

The efforts by the Armed Forces of Bangladesh and the US military will help make the two countries stronger, and the region safer, it added.

For the fourth year in a row, the Bangladesh Army and US Army Pacific will conduct "Exercise Tiger Lightning".

"Through realistic training, our soldiers will develop readiness for counterterrorism, peacekeeping, jungle operations, medical evacuations, and countering improvised explosive devices (IEDs)," it said.

They will also conduct "Exercise Tiger Shark 2025", a joint training exercise where two countries' Special Forces practice combat tasks.

The exercise, ongoing since 2009, will feature patrol boat handling and small arms marksmanship that will strengthen Bangladesh's Special Warfare Diving and Salvage and the Para Commando Brigade ability to respond to crises, the statement added.

"One of the highlights of this combined exercise is the use of US equipment by both countries," it said.

"Exercise Pacific Angel", the fourth iteration with Bangladesh, will highlight one of the hallmarks of the US-Bangladesh defence relationship, the C-130 fleets, which are critical in disaster response airdrops and air mobility operations, the US Embassy said.

The exercise also focuses on Search and Rescue (SAR) and aeromedical operations, further developing Bangladesh's ability to respond to humanitarian disasters, it added.