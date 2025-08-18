Defence ministry forms body to review grievances of ex-military personnel from 2009 to 2024

The Ministry of Defence has formed a nine-member committee to review the applications submitted by retired armed forces officials who were aggrieved in their service between 2009 and August 4, 2024.

The committee would make recommendations based on the applications from officials of the army, navy and air force who were victims of deprivation, injustice, and vengeance during the previous Awami League government, according to a gazette notification dated August 14.

Lt Gen (retd) Abdul Hafiz, chief adviser's special assistant on defence and improving national unity, has been tasked to lead the committee.

Brig Gen Nishadul Islam Khan, director general of the Administration and Logistics Directorate at the Armed Forces Division, is the member secretary.

Other members of the committee include Maj Gen (retd) Muhammad Shams-ul-Huda, Maj Gen (retd) Sheikh Pasha Habib Uddin, Rear Admiral (retd) Muhammad Shafiul Azam, Air Vice Marshal (retd) Muhammad Shafqat Ali, adjutant general of Bangladesh Army, naval secretary and air secretary of their respective headquarters.