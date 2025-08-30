Clash between two parties escalated despite repeated calls for peace: ISPR

Five members of the army were injured, it says

The Inter-Services Public Relations today issued a statement over yesterday's clash between Gono Odhikar Parishad and Jatiya Party in front of the latter's central office in Dhaka's Kakrail.

Here is the full statement:

Around 8:00pm tonight (Friday), a clash, chase and counter-chase took place between the activists of two political parties in the Kakrail area of the capital.

Several people were injured during this time. To bring the situation under control, the army and police were deployed.

Initially, the police arrived at the scene to try to control the situation. However, as the conflict escalated, they sought the assistance of the army. When the police reached the scene, they were attacked, resulting in injuries to several members.

At the outset of the incident, the law enforcers requested both sides to remain calm, leave the place peacefully, and to resolve their differences by respecting the existing laws of the country.

However, despite repeated requests, some leaders and activists ignored it and tried to create unrest through mob violence.

They attacked the law enforcers in an organised manner and intensified the violence through a torch procession around 9:00pm.

At that time, they threw brickbats and tried to set fire to various establishments.

Besides, the movement of the general public in Bijoynagar, Nayapaltan, and adjoining areas was severely disrupted and public sufferings increased.

They ignored all attempts by law enforcement agencies to find a peaceful solution. As a result, law enforcement agencies were compelled to use force to ensure public safety. It is to be noted that five members of the army were injured in the incident.

The Bangladesh government has adopted a zero tolerance policy against all forms of mob violence. The Bangladesh Army reiterates this decision of the government and is always prepared to take a firm stand against all forms of mob violence to bring ease and security to the people. The army is always committed to maintaining public safety, law and order, and peace.