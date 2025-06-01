Bangladesh Army denounces false report on ‘Military Operations Zone’

The Bangladesh Army has strongly rejected a report published by Indian media outlet Northeast News, which falsely claimed that Bangladesh was planning to declare Cox's Bazar to Bandarban as a Military Operations Zone (MOZ), said the ISPR today.

In an official statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations, the Bangladesh Army dismissed the report titled, "Bangladesh to declare Cox's Bazar to Bandarban area as a military operations zone", as completely false, baseless, and motivated.

The statement accused certain Indian media outlets of engaging in "deliberate misinformation aimed at destabilising Bangladesh's internal stability and damaging the reputation of its armed forces".

The report also falsely insinuated that the Bangladesh Army was supporting insurgent or separatist groups, a claim the military dismissed as entirely fabricated and malicious propaganda.

"This speculative reporting, devoid of evidence, is part of a larger conspiracy designed to mislead the public and create division," the statement read.

Such fabricated reports cannot be called journalism; they are part of a well-planned and systematic campaign of defamation. Bangladesh stands united and aligned firmly in defence of its people and its territory, it said.

"The armed forces have never compromised on national interests, nor will they ever do so," the statement added.