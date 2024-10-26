Army chief returns home after visiting US, Canada

Chief of Army Staff General Waker-Uz-Zaman returned home today after an 11-day official visit to the US and Canada, an Inter Services Public Relations Directorate (ISPR) press release said last evening.

During the visit, the army chief met UN high officials related to the peacekeeping missions at its headquarters as well as high-ranking military and civil officials of the US and Canada, including the USA army chief.

On October 17, the army chief joined a bilateral meeting at UN headquarters in New York with UN Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations Jean-Pierre Lacroix, Under-Secretary-General for Operational Support Atul Khare, Assistant Secretary General for Human Rights Ilze Brands Kehris, Assistant Secretary General for Middle East, Asia, and Pacific Affairs Mohammed Khaled Khiari, and Director of Office for Peacekeeping Strategic Partnership General Jai Menon.

The army chief visited the Permanent Mission of Bangladesh in New York and paid a courtesy call on the permanent representative.

On October 22, the army chief paid a courtesy call on US Chief of Staff of the Army General Randy A George at the Pentagon in Washington, DC.

Besides, Bangladesh Army Chief paid a courtesy call on US Assistant Secretary of Defence for Indo-Pacific Security Affairs Dr Ely Ratner.

He also called on US Assistant Secretary of State Donald Lu.

During the visit to Canada, the army chief met Lieutenant General Stephen R Kelsey, vice-chief of the defense staff of Canada.

Besides, the army chief also paid a courtesy call on Citizenship and Immigration Affairs member at the Canadian Parliament's standing committee Salma Zahid.

Moreover, High Commissioner-designate of Canada to Bangladesh Ajit Singh and Bangladesh High Commissioner to Canada Nahida Sobhan paid a courtesy call on the army chief, added the press release.

On October 15, the army chief left Dhaka for official visit to the US and Canada.