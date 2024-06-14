Army chief pays homage to Bangabandhu in Tungipara

Chief of Army Staff General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed today paid rich tributes to the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman by laying floral wreaths at the mausoleum of the great leader in Tungipara, Gopalganj.

In a special munajat on this occasion, he prayed for the eternal peace of the departed souls of Bangabandhu and all martyrs of August 15, 1975, said an ISPR press release.

Later, the army chief signed the visitors' book there.