Armed Forces
BSS, Dhaka
Fri Jun 14, 2024 10:32 PM
Last update on: Fri Jun 14, 2024 10:36 PM

Most Viewed

Armed Forces

Army chief pays homage to Bangabandhu in Tungipara

BSS, Dhaka
Fri Jun 14, 2024 10:32 PM Last update on: Fri Jun 14, 2024 10:36 PM
Photo: BSS

Chief of Army Staff General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed today paid rich tributes to the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman by laying floral wreaths at the mausoleum of the great leader in Tungipara, Gopalganj.

In a special munajat on this occasion, he prayed for the eternal peace of the departed souls of Bangabandhu and all martyrs of August 15, 1975, said an ISPR press release.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Later, the army chief signed the visitors' book there.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
হেলিকপ্টার
|অর্থনীতি

যানজট এড়াতে হেলিকপ্টারে স্বস্তি খুঁজছেন ধনীরা

সংশ্লিষ্টরা বলছেন, বিদেশ থেকে বাংলাদেশে ব্যবসা করতে আসা বিনিয়োগকারী ও ব্যবসায়ীদের প্রায়ই যানজটে পড়তে হয় বলে অনেকে ঢাকার বাইরে যেতে হেলিকপ্টারকেই বেছে নিচ্ছেন।

৩২ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

সেন্টমার্টিনে পণ্যসামগ্রী পোঁছালেও দুরবস্থা কাটেনি

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification