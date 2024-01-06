Army chief inspects activities of army personnel deployed for polls

Chief of Army Staff General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed visited Cox's Bazar to observe the activities of Bangladesh Army deployed in the city to assist the civil administration under 'In Aid to the Civil Power' on the occasion of the upcoming 12th parliamentary election.

During the visit, he observed the activities of the deployed army members as well as exchanged views with the on-duty army members and gave necessary directions. General Officer Commanding (GOC), 10th Infantry Division and Area Commander of Cox's Bazar, and senior military officials of the Army Headquarters were present at that time.

Army has been deployed across the country to assist the civil administration since January 3, 2024 under the 'In Aid to the Civil Power' in the 12th parliamentary elections.