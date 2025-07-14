Armed forces get magistracy power for 60 more days

The government has once again extended the magistracy power of officers of the Armed Forces for another 60 days with effect from 14 July.

The public administration ministry issued a notification in this regard yesterday.

The notification said commissioned officers holding the rank of captain and above in the Bangladesh Armed Forces, including military officers of same ranks serving on deputation in the Coast Guard and BGB, have been granted the power of special executive magistrate across the country.

This is the fourth time the magistracy power was extended since the fall of the Hasina government on August 5, last year.

The government first gave magistracy power to commissioned officers of the Armed Forces on September 17, last year.