Air Force chief returns from US

Chief of Air Staff of Bangladesh Air Force (BAF) Air Chief Marshal Shaikh Abdul Hannan returned to Bangladesh today after an official visit to the United States.

The BAF chief attended the "Pacific Air Chiefs Symposium 2023" at Hickam Air Force Base, US from November 13-16 at the invitation of the Commander of Pacific Air Forces General Kenneth S Wilsbach.

During the symposium, he participated in various discussion sessions and delivered a speech on "Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR)" as a panel member.

Besides, he made courtesy calls on the chiefs of air forces of different countries and discussed various bilateral issues, said an ISPR press release.

The air force chief left Dhaka for the US on November 12 for an official visit, along with his spouse and entourage.