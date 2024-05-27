Wheat cultivation on the decline

A farmer looks after his wheat plants at Rayganj village in Kurigram’s Nageshwari upazila. Photo: Star

Wheat production as well as its cultivation area in five northern districts of Rangpur region is seeing a significant decline over the past few years as farmers shifting to other crops for higher profits.

The country now requires about 85 lakh tonnes of wheat annually, but the production is only about 11 lakh tonnes in recent years, which is far below than the required quantity, agronomists said.

As a result, the country has to depend on wheat imported from other countries to meet the local demand.

Higher cost of cultivation against poor yield is one of the main reasons behind the dwindling popularity of wheat among farmers in the region comprised of five districts -- Rangpur, Nilphamari, Gaibandha, Kurigram and Lalmonirhat.

Farmers said they are shifting to other crops as they were not getting expected profit from wheat cultivation. So instead of wheat cultivation they are cultivating other crops including maize.

Most of the farmers across the country used to grow wheat only a few years back. But nowadays, the number of growers has decreased significantly due to its higher production cost and less profit.

At present, it costs a farmer Tk 7,000 to Tk 8,000 to cultivate one bigha of land and get a yield of eight to ten maunds of wheat, while each maund of wheat is being sold for Tk 1,300 to Tk 1,350 in local market.

According to Rangpur Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE), this year wheat has been cultivated on a total of 17,167 hectares of land in five districts of Rangpur region, compared to 18,210 hectares last year.

Mentionable, about 25,650 hectares of land was brought under wheat cultivation in 2020, which was nearly 67,500 hectares only about a decade ago.

This year, wheat has been cultivated on about 3.2 lakh hectares of land across the country, while the production target has been set at about 11 lakh tonnes, DAE sources said.

Farmer Sahir Ali of Char Gokunda village in Lalmonirhat Sadar upazila said as farmers in the northern districts have been struggling to turn a profit from wheat farming in the past few years, about 95 percent farmers of the village have given up wheat cultivation in recent years.

Mansur Ali, a farmer from Rayanj village in Kurigram's Nageshwari upazila, said even 10 years ago he used to cultivate wheat on eight to ten bighas of land.

But for the last four years, he has been cultivating maize instead of wheat for a better profit.

Like him, many other farmers of his locality have given up wheat farming and opting for other crops.

Farmer Suresh Chandra of Madhupur village in Rangpur's Kaunia upazila said wheat farming gradually losing its popularity as other crops now ensure higher profits for farmers. Rangpur DAE Additional Director Obaidur Rahman Mandal said they are encouraging farmers to grow wheat as they can get up to 12 to 14 maunds of wheat by cultivating the improved variety on each bigha land.