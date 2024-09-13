Vegetable sapling growers in Pirojpur hopeful of greater profits as weather improves

Farmers of Pirojpur's Nazirpur and Nesarabad upazilas are expecting good profit margins for their vegetable saplings as weather conditions have turned favourable in recent days.

According to the cultivators, both heavy downpours and heatwaves are harmful for saplings, negatively affecting their growth, quality, and yield. Floods and the political unrest in the country had added to their struggles this year.

"Incessant rains damaged our seedbeds in the initial days of sapling collections. We could not sell them as there was a flood and there were no buyers," said Samsul Haque, a farmer of Nazirpur's Mugarjhor village.

Saplings of different seasonal vegetables, most commonly bottle and bitter gourds, eggplant, papaya, and chili, are cultivated in these marshy areas. Their collection usually begins in late June, continuing till early winter. Each sapling is sold for Tk 3–9, depending on variety, size, and quality.

Photo: KM Habibur Rahman

Upon collection, the saplings are sold to traders, who carry them to other parts of the country.

However, traders were unable to collect and sell saplings during the last two months due to the political instability around the country, said Md Shamim, a local sapling trader.

"The rains have receded and the weather is now favourable for sapling growth. The political situation in the country is also improving, as is the flood situation, so we hope to get good prices in the coming months," said Khairul Islam, a local sapling farmer of Nazirpur.

According to the Department of Agricultural Extension in Pirojpur, vegetable saplings are grown on around 217 hectares of land in the district. Once prepared, seeds can be planted 4-5 times, with their germination period usually being around four weeks.

"The sapling farmers faced losses at the beginning of this season. However, they are getting better prices now, and hopefully this trend will continue for the next three months, till the end of season," said Md Nazrul Islam, deputy director of DAE in Pirojpur, adding that the field officers are working with the farmers, giving them technical support and resources when necessary.