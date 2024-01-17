Tobacco spoils land for paddy

Farmer Maqbul Hossain, who planted Aman paddy on eight bighas of land this year, got 48 maunds of paddy from five bighas land, used for tobacco in previous times, and 42 maunds from the remaining three bighas.

The 45-year-old from Sarpukur village in Aditmari upazila said he got nearly five maunds less production from each bigha of the land used for tobacco cultivation previously.

"Five bighas of my land have been losing its fertility as I have been farming tobacco on that for over a decade now due to lucrative offers from the tobacco companies," Maqbul said.

Though other crops are also grown in the tobacco land, yield is relatively less compared to the land used for various crop cultivation, he said, adding that tobacco farming requires a lot of fertiliser, which spoils the soil fertility, and plays a vital role in hindering production of other crops.

Narayan Chandra Barman, another farmer of the village, who he has been cultivating tobacco on eight bighas land for the last 30 years or so, said he is not getting expected output of paddy and other crops from the same land because the soil is losing its fertility due to tobacco farming.

Usually, farmers get 14 to 15 maunds of paddy from each bigha land, but the yield is nine to ten maunds in terms of the land used for tobacco farming.

"Although we understand the harmful effects, we are compelled to farm tobacco instead of other crops as the tobacco companies encourage us with different lucrative offers and buy it at a fixed price," he said.

Farmer Soleman Ali of Baninagar village in Kaliganj upazila said usually tobacco plants absorb a lot of nutrients, hampering the soil fertility, which hinders production of other crops including paddy.

According to Lalmonirhat Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE), tobacco is being cultivated on about 8,000 to 9,000 hectares of land every year, though farmers claimed that the total amount of land is much more than it claimed by the DAE. Contacted, Aditmari Upazila Agriculture Officer Omar Farooq said paddy production decreases up to four to five maunds from each bigha land as the soil loses its fertility due to tobacco farming.