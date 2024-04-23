There is a risk of heat shock in Boro paddy in Gazipur: agri officials

There is a risk of heat shock in Boro paddy in Gazipur as a severe heatwave has been sweeping over the country, agriculture officials have said.

Humayun Kabir, deputy assistant officer in Sreepur upazila agriculture office, today said the Boro paddy may be affected by the heat shock.

He said, "Our members are visiting the paddy fields and talking to the farmers about the heat shock. We are advising them to keep water in their lands."

The rice grains are starting to turn into a pale and golden colour as the country's temperature exceeds 39°C to 40°C.

Nazrul Islam, a farmer of ward-1 of Sreepur municipality, said, "It seems to me that a huge amount of the paddy is going to be ruined. I have worked hard for it, but it's my bad luck."

Zakir Hossain, a farmer of the same village, said, "I have cultivated the paddy of Atash rice. The yield is not good this time. What will my wife and children eat if I can't manage rice for them?"

Agronomist Kamrul Islam said the seed setting which was made before the high temperature would produce a good yield of rice, while seed setting made after the high temperature would lead to a lower yield.

Deputy Director of Gazipur District Agricultural Extension (DAE), Rafiqul Islam Khan said, the Boro paddy has been cultivated on the 57,900 hectares of land in five upazilas of Gazipur.

Since farmers have been harvesting 30 percent ripe Boro paddy and taking it to their home, so there will be no impact on the ripe paddy during the heatwave, he said.

According to the met office, Gazipur is experiencing 40°C today.