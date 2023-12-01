Swapan shines in malta farming

Md Ashraf Hossain Swapan is an inspiration to hundreds of farmers in Jhenidah, who have taken up cultivation of Vietnamese malta and other fruits.

The 51-year-old has been cultivating the fruit in Baliadanga village under Kaliganj upazila of the district since 2011 and achieved success in his venture.

Visiting his orchard recently, this correspondent saw large green malta fruits hanging in clusters from branches. The fruits will be ready for harvest in a couple of months.

"After graduating in 1996, I started a fertiliser-insecticide business at Baliadanga bazar. During this time, I got introduced to many people who inspired me to start strawberry cultivation in 2006. However, I could not get expected yield due to the climate here, which is not suitable for the fruit," he said.

"In 2011, I switched to cultivating dragon fruit on three bighas of land and Vietnamese malta on 2.16 decimals of land, since these fruits can be harvested every five months for twice a year, and are suitable for the climate here," he said.

This year, he invested Tk 30,000 for the orchard and has already recouped his investment after selling fruits from just the first harvest. He will harvest the fruits again in February next year and expects to earn Tk 2.50 lakh.

Swapan also expressed his interest to introduce newer fruit varieties.

Kutub Uddin, a dragon fruit producer in the upazila, said, "Swapan was the first to begin cultivating Vietnamese malta in the area, and has shown that cultivating fruits can be lifechanging. Many others, including myself, are now following him after witnessing his success. I am now cultivating dragon fruit."

Abdus Samad of neighbouring Patbila village, echoed him.

Vietnamese malta is being cultivated on a total of 151 hectares of land in the district in the current fiscal year (2023-24). In the last fiscal year, it was 126 hectares, according to the Department of Agricultural Extension in Jhenidah.

Asgar Ali, deputy director of DAE in Jhenidah, said, "Swapan always seeks to introduce new varieties of fruits for cultivation in the district. We always assist him in his endeavours."