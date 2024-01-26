Sunflower field turns Pabna horticulture centre into tourist spot

Nestled amid ponds and green fields, the Tebunia Horticulture Center in Pabna has become an unexpected tourist attraction, thanks to its expansive three-acre sunflower field in full bloom.

The Tebunia Horticulture Center, a government institution that produces seeds for various crops, began cultivating sunflowers three years ago. Visitors from various regions are gathering to witness the beauty of the sunflower field.

Despite not being designated as a tourist destination, hundreds of people from different areas rush to see the yellow landscape, and take photos and videos.

Photo: Ahmed Humayun Kabir Topu

Nurunnabi Khan, who works at a private firm, said, "When I saw pictures of the large sunflower field on social media, I came here along with my family to see the beauty first hand."

While sunflower cultivation has traditionally been overlooked by farmers, its popularity is on the rise due to the increased demand for sunflower oil in the country.

Photo: Ahmed Humayun Kabir Topu

AFM Golam Faruk Hossain, deputy director of Tebunia Horticulture Center, said the sunflowers are being cultivated to produce high-quality seeds that will be supplied to agriculture departments across the country. The government is promoting sunflower cultivation as a way to reduce import dependence.

"Tebunia Horticulture Center, a wing of BADC's [Bangladesh Agricultural Development Cooperation's] seed producing area, has been producing seeds of various crops. Sunflower production began here three years ago. Tebunia Horticulture Center is one of the largest farms of BADC and has been cultivating sunflower on three acres," the deputy director added.

"I have never seen such a big field of blooming sunflowers in the country, so I have come here to see the beauty," Mostafizur Rahman, a cultural activist, said.

"This is not a tourist spot but we can't stop visitors as people are attracted by the natural beauty," said Deputy Director Golam Faruk.

He hoped that this surge in popularity of sunflowers would encourage others to cultivate the flower.