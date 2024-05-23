Sitakunda’s litchi going to the UK, Maldives

Litchi cultivated in Sitakunda upazila of Chattogram is being exported to the United Kingdom and Maldives for the first time.

The first consignments of 3,300 pieces of the juicy summer fruit were sent to both countries by local exporter SK International on May 17, according to the Department of Agricultural Extension in the upazila.

The consignments have already reached the destination countries, said Mohammed Habibullah, upazila agriculture officer in Sitakunda.

These litchis were harvested from the orchard of Mahmud Hasan, a litchi grower in the upazila, by maintaining the existing rules and were issued an acknowledgement certificate by the upazila agriculture officer.

The litchis were sent after a Dhaka-based exporting company made an order to export the fruit to the UK and Maldives, said Mahmud.

"The size and quality of litchis produced in Sitakunda is very good. We have a plan to export more litchis from this area. The first shipment has already reached the UK and Maldives," said AS Khan, the exporter and owner of SK International.

Over 100 people are engaged in commercial cultivation of litchi across around 27 hectares of land in the upazila, according to the DAE in Sitakunda.

Most of them cultivating the traditional litchi varieties as well as a hybrid variety called Bombay litchi (China-3).

At present, litchi growers in the area are busy nurturing their orchards as the harvest season has just begun.

"We are expecting a good yield this year if good weather prevails till the harvest ends," said Mohiuddin, who grows litchi on 250 trees in his three orchards in the upazila.

"Scopes to export our produce can generate more revenues and encourage us to expand our production," said Abdul Aziz, another grower.

He urged exporters to come forward and help them export the fruits produced by local growers abroad.

"We are motivating the growers to boost litchi production in the upazila and also providing them advice to maintain the quality of their fruits to attract exporters," said Mohammed Habibullah.