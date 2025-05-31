Sharp decline in litchi production hits Ishwardi farmers

The decline in production has caused significant losses for litchi farmers and traders

Litchi production has dropped drastically in Pabna's Ishwardi upazila this season, causing major losses for farmers and traders in one of the country's main litchi-producing regions.

The peak of litchi harvesting begins in mid-May, and harvesting of the Bombay variety is now in full swing. However, the sharp decline in the production of this variety has caused significant losses for litchi farmers and traders.

"I bought 200 trees, most of them Bombay variety, this year, targeting over 10 lakh litchis, an average of 5,000 from each tree. But half of the trees don't have enough fruit," said Md Mirajul Islam, a litchi trader from Shahapur village in Ishwardi upazila.

Photo: Ahmed Humayun Kabir Topu

"I have already harvested 50 trees and got only 1.5 lakh litchis, so it is hard to expect more than five to six lakh from the entire lot," he added.

Most litchi traders and farmers in Ishwardi upazila are facing the same situation.

Photo: Ahmed Humayun Kabir Topu

During visits to the wholesale litchi markets in Pabna's Ishwardi upazila, it was found that despite the poor yield, the markets are still vibrant with colourful, juicy fruits.

"Every year during the peak season, I usually trade 1 to 1.5 lakh litchis daily, but this year I am only trading 40,000 to 50,000 litchis each morning," said Habibur Rahman Khan, owner of Salman Rakib Fall Vendor, a major litchi wholesaler at Joynagar market.

There are two main wholesale litchi markets in Ishwardi -- one in Joynagar and the other in Awtapara -- where over 50 wholesale shops used to trade a minimum of 1 to 1.5 crore litchis daily during peak season. This year, the number has dropped to just 50 to 60 lakh litchis a day.

Photo: Ahmed Humayun Kabir Topu

Due to the poor supply, wholesale prices have surged, traders said.

"Last year, we sold each hundred Bombay litchis at Tk 250 to 300. This year, we are having to sell each hundred at Tk 450 to 500, as the wholesale price has crossed Tk 400," said Md Rakibul Islam, a retail trader on Abdul Hamid Road in Pabna.

Wholesalers said the poor output has increased production costs, which in turn pushed up wholesale prices.

"Last year, each thousand local variety litchis sold for Tk 800 to 1,000, and each thousand good-quality Bombay litchis for Tk 1,800 to 2,000. But this year, each thousand Bombay litchis are selling for Tk 3,500 to 4,000," said Habibur Rahman.

"Every year, 100 to 150 truckloads of litchis are supplied nationwide daily, but this year only 50 to 60 trucks are being dispatched from Ishwardi," he added.

Growers and traders blamed bad weather during the early bud-forming stage for the drastic fall in production.

Photo: Ahmed Humayun Kabir Topu

According to the district Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE), a total of 46,790 tonnes of litchis were produced from 4,778 hectares in the district last year, at a rate of 9.8 metric per hectare.

This year, 4,721 hectares were brought under litchi cultivation, with a target of 47,000 tonnes. But the drop in output has created uncertainty over achieving even half that target, said Md Shah Alam, a development officer at DAE Pabna.

He said Ishwardi upazila alone has 3,100 hectares under litchi cultivation this year.

Ishwardi Upazila Agriculture Officer Mita Sarkar said each hectare typically yields 9 to 11 tonnes, but this year the yield is only around 6 tonnes per hectare -- the lowest ever recorded.