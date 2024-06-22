Saline creeps into cropland as sluice gates lie unrepaired

At least 50 farmers in Chattogram's Sitakunda upazila are struggling to protect their crops as saline water from the Bay of Bengal constantly inundated their 150 acres of cropland due to four sluice gates being non-functional for eight years.

"We used to cultivate three crops on our land. Due to salinity, the land has turned barren," said Ahmed Hossain, a farmer from Muradpur union under the upazila.

According to Bangladesh Water Development Board, these sluice gates, constructed on the mouths of Boalia, Shikder, Rajapur and Guliakhali canals between 1960 and 1968 became inoperative in 2016.

Visiting Boalia Khal (canal) area recently, this correspondent observed that sea water was constantly entering the locality during high tide through a damaged sluice gate.

Affected farmers in the area said they had urged the local administration several times for immediate steps to resolve the problem, but to no avail.

Nur Mohammed, who used to be a paddy farmer in the area, said salinity turned his land barren and compelled him to leave paddy cultivation.

"Only an operational sluice gate can turn my land cultivable again," he added.

Sitakunda is known for producing high-yielding varieties of beans, as well as tomatoes, gourds and sweet pumpkins every year.

Contacted, Habibullah, agriculture officer in the upazila, claimed that he had reported the problem to the authorities concerned through the upazila administration on behalf of the farmers.

"However, no initiative has yet been taken to repair or rebuild the sluice gates," he added.

Moreover, water seeps in through these ineffective sluice gates during extreme weather events such as cyclones and floods to inundate the localities, said locals.

Tarek Mahmud of Banshbaria union said his yard was inundated by sea water during the recent cyclone.

Contacted, officials of BWDB said new sluice gates will be constructed in these affected areas.

Asked why they have not done so yet, Prashanta Talukder, sub-divisional engineer of BWDB (Sitakunda sub-division), said they could not do so due to fund crisis.

"These existing sluice gates need to be replaced. So, we are preparing a development project proposal for constructing new structures and will send it to the ministry concerned for approval soon," he said.