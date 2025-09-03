Rat infestation in Sajek jhum fields sparks fears of food shortage

Earlier in 2022, more than 5,000 jhum farmer families were affected by rat infestation in Sajek union

More than 1,500 families of farmers have been affected by rat infestation in jhum paddy fields. Locals fear food shortage in the areas in coming days.

Locals representatives said at the beginning of August, there was an infestation of rats in some neighbourhoods. Later it was brought under control through a large scale operation.

The most affected areas are Shiyaldai Para, Kaichya Para, Jam Para, Arun Para, Lungthian Para, and Betling Mouza.

Photo: Rikors Chakma/Star

The residents of these neighbourhoods are solely dependent on jhum cultivation. Earlier in 2022, more than 5,000 jhum farmer families were affected by rat infestation in Sajek union.

Sajek UP Chairman Atulal Chakma told The Daily Star, "We have received information of six neighbourhoods so far. We are trying to make a list of the affected areas. Most Sajek residents depend on jhum farming. Several paddy fields have been damaged by rat infestation. Most farmers will not be able to harvest."

Jouipui Thang Tripura, headman (chief) of Shiyaldai Mouza, said, "There is no crop in the paddy fields as most it has been damaged by rats. About 1,500 to 1,600 families have been affected. These families will face food shortages. Their livelihood depends on the harvest."

Photo: Rikors Chakma/Star

According to Rangamati Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE), jhum paddy has been cultivated in 5,000 hectares of land in the district.

Contacted, Mohammad Moniruzzaman, deputy director of the Rangamati DAE, told The Daily Star, "I did not get any information in this regard yet. I can tell you more after I find out."

Baghaichhari UNO Amena Marjan said, "I have discussed the matter with the local representatives of Sajek and asked them to make a list of victims. Besides, I am talking with the upazila agriculture officer on how to protect the crops from rats or how to remedy them. We have started working on this issue."