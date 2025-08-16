Rainfall causes Tk 133.43cr loss in Jashore fisheries

Continuous rainfall this year has caused losses of Tk 133.43 crore in Jashore's fisheries sector, according to the district fisheries office.

Officials said downpours inundated fish enclosures, ponds, and wetlands, resulting in unprecedented damage.

Fish farmers said the scale of losses has broken records over the past four decades, raising fears of a production shortfall in the district compared with demand. They urged the government to provide assistance to recover from the massive financial blow.

The district fisheries office reported that 6,219 fish farms across eight upazilas have been affected. Of them, 3,127 are in Sadar upazila, 340 in Abhaynagar, 360 in Jhikargachha, 540 in Monirampur, 260 in Keshabpur, 1,032 in Sharsha, and 560 in Chowgachha and Bagharpara.

A total of 5,408 farmers has been affected -- 2,893 in Sadar, 315 in Abhaynagar, 360 in Jhikargachha, 510 in Monirampur, 190 in Keshabpur, 760 in Sharsha, 160 in Chowgachha, and 220 in Bagharpara. The total affected area amounts to 4,781 hectares.

Officials said the downpours washed away 5,341 tonnes of fish and 83 million fingerlings, causing losses of Tk 104.48 crore in fish and Tk 28.95 crore in fingerlings.

Firoz Khan, owner of Firoz Fish Hatchery, said such damage has not been seen in the district's fisheries sector in the last four decades.

"This is the first time we have faced such heavy rainfall. The extent of damage has gone beyond our expectations. If this continues for a few more years, farmers will stop fish farming altogether," he said.

Jashore District Fish Farmers' Association President Zahidur Goldar said, "On one hand, we are facing soaring feed prices, and on the other, extreme weather events — heavy rains and severe droughts -- are taking a heavy toll on farmers. At one time, the electricity rate for agriculture was 2.45 taka per unit, but now we have to pay 15 to 20 taka per unit."

He stressed that government assistance is essential to help farmers recover from this year's losses.

District Fisheries Officer Sarker Muhammad Rafiqul Alam said this year's Tk 133.43 crore loss is the highest in recent years.

"We have applied to higher authorities for incentives for farmers, but we are yet to receive any response. A decision to reduce the electricity rate [for hatchery] has, however, been made," he said.

He added that in the 2023-24 fiscal year, Jashore produced a total of 2.45 lakh tonnes of fish against a local demand of around 65,000 tonnes.

"As a result, the district had a surplus of more than 1.80 lakh tonnes, which was supplied to different parts of the country. But this year, that will no longer be possible," he said.