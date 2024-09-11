Rain ravages huge Aman seedbeds

Aman seedbeds get flooded due to heavy downpour for over a month. The photo was taken from Khajurtala village in Barguna Sadar upazila. Photo: Star

Incessant rain for over a month has wreaked havoc on Aman seedbeds and flooded vast croplands in Patuakhali and Barguna, badly affecting crop cultivation.

As a result, farmers in different upazilas of the two coastal districts are facing uncertainty over Aman cultivation as they do not have the required time to prepare their seedbeds once again.

Local farmers said they usually start preparing Aman seedbeds in July every year.

But, due to continuous rainfall for over a month many Aman seedbeds in the two districts went under knee-deep water and got rotten.

According to Patuakhali Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE), seedbeds were prepared on 52, 275 hectares of land, setting Aman cultivation target on about two lakh hectares in the district.

But nonstop rain has either partially or completely damaged seedbeds on 3,752 hectares of land.

Meanwhile, Barguna DAE says nearly one-fourth of the Aman seedbeds on 8, 707 hectares of land have been completely rotten due to the continuous rain.

Moreover, seeds on another 1,412 hectares have been partially damaged.

Farmer Abu Jafar of Auliapur village in Patuakhali Sadar upazila said seedbeds on his 20 decimals of land have been totally destroyed due to the continuous rainfall for the last one month.

Another Khairul Mridha of Amkhola village in Galachipa upazila said usually farmers start sowing Aman seedlings during this time of the year, but he is worried whether he will be able to plant the paddy plants due to loss of his entire seedbeds.

Nizam Mia, another grower from Khajurtala in Barguna Sadar upazila, said all his paddy plants on 24 decimals of land have damaged.

Now if he wants to continue paddy cultivation this year, he will have to collect Aman seedlings from different other areas and that too at an extra cost, Nizam added.

Barguna DAE Deputy Director Dr Abu Syed Md Jobaidul Alam said waterlogging caused by continuous rains has damaged Aman seedbeds on 1,903 hectares of land in the entire district. Mohammad Nazrul Islam, deputy director at Patuakhali DAE, said Aman seedbeds on 8,752 hectares have been badly affected due to incessant rain through out the month of August.