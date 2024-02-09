Plum production falls for unfriendly weather

Orchard owner Nazmul Islam tends his plum trees at Durakuti village in Lalmonirhat Sadar upazila. Photo: Star

Plum production in different upazilas of Lalmonirhat and Kurigram has been largely hampered due to bad weather conditions early this season.

As a result, fruit traders, who purchase plums from orchards in advance, are facing losses.

Local farmers said due to the adverse weather condition production of different varieties of plums has dropped by 25 to 30 percent, compared to last year.

Usually, farmers prefer to cultivate Baukul, Applekul and Ball Sundari varieties of plums in their orchards.

Nazmul Islam Nawab, an orchard owner at Durakuti village in Lalmonirhat Sadar upazila, said he planted 350 plum trees on one acre of land and used to get an expected production till last year.

But persistent cold and thick fog badly hampered the natural growth of his plums.

This year each plum is weighing around 45 to 55 grammes, but it was around 70 to 80 grammes last year, he said.

"Usually, I sell my entire plum orchard to fruit traders in advance. But, due to unnatural growth of the plums, caused by the adverse weather this season, fruit traders may not be able to make the expected profit," Nawab said.

Nawab, who cultivated Ball Sundari variety in his orchard, said on an average he is getting 40kg of plums from each tree this season, compared to 50 to 55kg last season.

While talking, fruit trader Abdul Halim of the village said natural growth of plums never hamper if there is enough sunlight.

But alongside prolonged cold and fog, lack of adequate sunlight has largely disrupted the natural growth of the plums this season.

"I am selling the plum directly from the orchard at Tk 60 to Tk 70 per kg," he said, adding that many fruit traders may have to count losses due to fall in quantity of production this season.

Farmer Sudhir Chandra Barman of Baravita village in Kurigram's Phulbari upazila said he has 200 plum trees on his two bighas land.

Though currently the market price of plums is satisfactory, they will not be able to make much profit due to the smaller size and less weight, added the farmer.

According to Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) sources, there are around 1,25,000 plum trees in 300 orchards, raised on 350 acres of land, in Lalmonirhat and Kurigram, which produced nearly 6,100 tonnes of plums last year.

But due to persistent bad weather condition the production has fall by 25 to 30 percent this season, DAE sources said.