Organic manure retaining soil fertility

A farmer couple seen busy with producing vermicompost from organic wastes. The photo was taken from Rangpur’s Gangachara upazila. Photo: Star

Forty-eight-year-old Mohinikanta Roy and his wife Radhika Rani have seen various hardships since the couple took up farming decades ago.

However, their lives took a new turn when the couple, residing in Lalapara village in Nilphamari's Domar upazila, turned to vermicompost production alongside crop production about 10 years ago.

"We produce about 2,000-2,500 kilogrammes of organic fertiliser every month. Spending around Tk 2 for each kilo, we sell it for Tk 6-8," said Mohinikanta.

Alongside manufacturing and selling vermicompost, the couple also cultivates earthworms, the main raw material for the organic manure.

Each kilo of earthworms, which yields about 20–25 kg of vermicompost, is sold locally for Tk 800-1,500.

"We sell about 18–20 kg of earthworms each month. Using this eco-friendly fertiliser makes the soil richer in nutrients in the long run," mentioned Radhika, who now spends all her work time in vermicompost production.

The production of this eco-friendly fertiliser has brought hope to many marginalised farmers in Rangpur, Nilphamari, Lalmonirhat, Gaibandha, and Kurigram districts.

During a recent visit to Nilphamari's Lalapara, our Lalmonithat correspondent saw farmers depositing earthworms, cow dung, eggshells, vegetable waste, scrapped tea leaves, and rotting tree bark in small pits around their houses and farmlands to manufacture vermicompost.

"While the price locals pay is okay, we get around Tk 2,000 for each kilo of earthworms if we sell it to development organisations. The worms are a rather profitable investment as they multiply really fast, becoming almost double the amount bought within just a month," said Ruhul Amin, a 60-year-old farmer of the village.

Aiming to encourage more farmers to turn towards the production and use of this organic fertiliser, the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE), with funds from the European Union and Australian Development Corporation, initiated the Joint Action for Nutrition Outcome (JANO) project, said Nihar Kumar Pramanik, technical officer (nutrition-sensitive agriculture), JANO project.

The project, which looks to train more farmers in vermicompost production, is being implemented by CARE, Plan International, and ESDO in seven upazilas in Rangpur and Nilphamari since 2018. "The use of vermicompost has significantly increased. We want this trend to continue, and we are thus encouraging and helping farmers to take up this production. This way, we can all access chemical-free fresh food," said Obaidur Rahman Mandal, additional director of DAE in Rangpur.