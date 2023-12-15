Moulvibazar’s Barlekha Upazila: Dragon fruit cultivation shows promise

Agriculture
Our Correspondent, Moulvibazar
Fri Dec 15, 2023 12:00 AM
Fri Dec 15, 2023

Arrays of dragon fruit plants blooming with flowers and fruits -- this is what this correspondent was welcomed to during his recent visit to Koyes Ahmed's orchard in Dashinbhag village of Moulvibazar's Barlekha upazila.

Being a farmer for the last 40 years, Koyes first took up dragon fruit cultivation in 2020, investing Tk 3 lakh for his 15-decimal garden. He started to produce the fruit commercially after his investment was returned from his first harvest.

Once planted, the trees bear fruit for about 25 years, requiring Tk 5,000-7,000 for fertilisers and maintenance annually, said Koyes, who currently sells each kilo of the fruit for Tk 150-300, depending on size.

Following Koyes' footsteps, many in the area have taken up this crop as the soil of the area is very suitable for its production, said Manowar Hossain, agricultural officer of the upazila.

"The fruit is definitely profitable and we are cooperating with Koyes to further help farmers by teaching them the correct agricultural method and techniques," he added.

