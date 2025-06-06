Mango trade thrives in Rajshahi amid Eid holidays

This year, a bumper harvest combined with the Eid holidays has created additional opportunities for trade

As the Eid-ul-Azha holidays approach, the mango orchards of Rajshahi are bustling with activity. Despite concerns that the festival break might disrupt the flow of mango supply across the country, orchard owners, traders and online entrepreneurs report a robust market.

Rajshahi, known as the "mango capital" of Bangladesh, experiences a sharp rise in mango harvesting and marketing each summer. This year, a bumper harvest combined with the Eid holidays has created additional opportunities for trade.

Hossen, a seasoned mango grower from Durgapur, said, "There was a time when if we couldn't sell mangoes in the market or to the wholesalers, many would go to waste. But now, there's no such risk. Even during Eid, transportation services continue to operate, so large volumes of mango shipments are going out. Since there are multiple channels to sell mangoes, they are being sold consistently. There's hardly any chance of spoilage now. However, this year, due to high yields, prices have dropped a bit."

Mango trader Abdur Razzak from Charghat echoed similar views. "Business is good, even during Eid. The supply chain doesn't stop. Our transport runs throughout the holidays. We've prepared in advance to ensure the mangoes reach different parts of the country without delays."

Ismail Hossain Islam, a wholesaler at Baneshwar Bazar, said, "Despite Eid holidays, our shipments go out as usual. Demand remains stable, especially from Dhaka. Our transport partners operate even during Eid. We expect orders from urban areas where people want to gift Rajshahi mangoes or enjoy them at family gatherings."

The most significant recent change, however, has been the rise of online mango businesses, often run by students and young entrepreneurs. Nayem Zahin, a law student at the University of Rajshahi, started selling mangoes online three years ago.

"Earlier, growers lost many mangoes due to spoilage or lack of market access. Now, through online platforms and courier services, every mango can be sold," said Nayem. "Customers from anywhere in the country can order mangoes directly from the orchard and receive them within a few days."

"Although mango sales are strong before Eid, deliveries through online platforms will be paused during the holidays as most courier services remain closed," Nayem added.

Nayem and his peers use Facebook pages and WhatsApp groups to collect orders and deliver mangoes nationwide.

Omar Faruk Zihan, a consumer in Dhaka, said, "I ordered mangoes from a local online seller through Facebook. The price was good, the quality excellent, and it was delivered to my doorstep within two days."

Another young entrepreneur, Ehatashamul Haque Ibnur, a Geography and Environmental Science student at the University of Rajshahi, has also entered the online mango trade.

"We work directly with orchard owners to ensure fresh mangoes are picked and shipped within 24 hours," he explained. "Online orders peak before Eid, as many people want to send mangoes as gifts or enjoy them during family reunions. Technology allows us to ensure quality and timely delivery anywhere in Bangladesh."

According to officials at the Rajshahi Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE), the local mango economy has undergone a significant transformation this year.

Rajshahi DAE deputy director Umme Salma told The Daily Star that this year's mango production is higher than last year.

"Due to increased production, prices have dropped slightly, but not drastically. Although farmers are getting a bit less per kilo, they are not facing losses. Transportation is not being disrupted because of Eid, so mangoes will be delivered across the country even during the holidays. Besides, online platforms have become a strong marketing channel. However, consumers should always verify the source before buying mangoes online to ensure they are authentic."