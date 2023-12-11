Low price frustrates Jamalpur jute growers

Each maund is selling from Tk 1,800 to Tk 2,200 at local markets

Farmers in Jamalpur are getting upset due to a fall in jute prices, though the district witnesses a good yield of jute this year. The photo was taken from Sonarhat wholesale market in Jamalpur’s Islampur upazila. Photo: Star

Jute growers in different upazilas of the district are becoming frustrated due to fall in jute price.

Their dissatisfaction has doubled as the cultivation cost was much more than the previous years due to high labour cost this season.

As a result, many farmers in the district, who have been involved in jute cultivation for long, are now opting to leave jute cultivation from next season.

Local farmers said the price of jute was satisfactory at the beginning of the season, but now it has drastically dropped due to unknown reason.

They said due to the sharp fall in jute price farmers are getting frustrated as many of them are facing huge losses in the important cash crop.

At start of the season, each maund of jute was selling from Tk 3,000 to Tk 3,200, but the current market price is between Tk 1,800 and Tk 2,200, depending on its quality.

While talking to this correspondent, a number of jute growers of different villages in Islampur and Sarishabari upazilas said due to high labour cost they had to spend Tk 16,000 to Tk 17,000 to cultivate one bigha land this year.

Growers said if the weather is favourable, they get eight to nine maund of jute from each bigha land.

According to Jamalpur Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE), about 26 thousand and 704 hectares of land have been brought under jute farming this year, compared to 29 thousand and 945 hectares the previous year.

During a visit to Sonarhat jute market in Islampur and Aramnagar jute market in Sarishabari, this correspondent saw farmers were coming to the wholesale markets carrying jutes on small boats, horse carts or different locally assembled vehicles and selling those at a low price.

Farmer Bhikku Mia of Guthail village in Islampur upazila, who brough seven maunds of jutes to Sonarhat market for sale, said, "I have been selling my jute at a low price as I need some money on an emergency basis."

Another Delwar Hossain of Satpoa village in Sarishabari upazila said after witnessing fair prices last season he cultivated jute on his five bighas of land this year.

But he will have to count huge losses due to a drastic fall of jute price this season, Delwar said.

Grower Momin Mia from Malandah upazila, who cultivated jute on his three bighas land, said though he had to work hard in his field, he is not getting proper benefit from it.

Another Hasan Ali from Madarganj upazila said he had spent extra money to irrigate his jute field as there was not enough rain this year.

Meanwhile, one of the jute traders Alam Mia said he has been doing the business for nearly 25 years, but never seen such gaps between cultivation cost and selling prices of the product.

Jamalpur DAE Deputy Director Zakia Sultana said local farmers are gradually losing interest in jute cultivation as they are not getting fair prices of their produces.

Jamalpur Chief Jute Inspector Jahangir Alam said his office will monitor the jute market and if necessary, they will conduct mobile court drives to control the market price.