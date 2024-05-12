Lichi cultivation a success in Pirojpur

In the recent years, many farmers in Pirojpur district switched from paddy cultivation to growing different varieties of seasonal fruits.

The farmers said they found it hard to retain their production costs in paddy cultivation whereas fruit cultivation has been a successful initiative to many of them.

"We can cultivate paddy only a year as our lands are very low lying and remain inundated for most of the time of the year. As such, paddy cultivation was not beneficial for us. So, many farmers are now cultivating different seasonal fruits including jujube, mango, guava and lichi," said Manmatho Edbor, a grower from Nazirpur upazila of Pirojpur.

In particular, litchi cultivation has become quite popular among growers in Pirojpur. Many are cultivating Mujaffarpuri and China-3 varieties of litchi successfully.

"Lichi is a highly valued and popular fruit, so we don't face any trouble to sell our harvest to buyers from different areas profitably," Manmatho added.

Hansapati Mistry from Tarabuniya village under the upazila, said, "I began litchi cultivation first in our area. Later on, many others followed me to grow the delicious fruit. At present, I am waiting to harvest litchi from around 500 trees in my orchard."

Mentioning that the recent hot spell was a concern to the growers in the area, Hansapati said rainfall ahead of the harvest will help the fruit mature well and enhance yield.

Md Khalid Hossain Sajal, chairman of Shakharikathi union in the upazila, said cultivation of fruits including litchi has been playing an important role in the local economy.

After meeting local demand, farmers can transport litchi to other areas of the country, he added.

Pankaj Kumer Boral, sub-assistant agriculture officer in Nazirpur, said this year, litchi has been cultivated in 55 hectares of land in Pirojpur, and a good yield is expected.