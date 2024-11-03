Khulna Region: Integrated farming gaining ground

By applying integrated farming methods involving multi-crop strategies, hundreds of farmers are reaping the benefits of fish farming alongside paddy and vegetable cultivation in Khulna region. Photo: Habibur RAhman

Integrated farming methods involving multi-crop strategies are gradually transforming the agricultural landscape in Khulna region.

Hundreds of farmers are reaping the benefits of fish farming alongside paddy and vegetable cultivation, including better productivity, efficient resource allocation, financial stability and community development.

Geographically, the Khulna region is less endowed with resources compared to other regions of the country, while being largely affected by natural calamities as well as climate change.

Also, being a coastal region, the high level of salinity in the lands and waterbodies, especially during dry season, makes it less conducive for farmers to cultivate crops.

The low-lying region is also severely affected by waterlogging during monsoon, leaving vast stretches of agricultural lands inundated and not cultivable.

As such, thousands of acres of land lie fallow for much of the year.

In recent years, however, things have started to change, as farmers in Khulna, Bagerhat and Satkhira districts have been engaged in integrated farming practices, with necessary advices and assistances from the Department of Agricultural Extension.

Hundreds of hectares of fallow lands are now being used for vegetable cultivation, alongside fish farming.

Freshwater sources are being used to rear freshwater species such as carps and catfish varieties, while the adjacent lands are being used to cultivate vegetables like long bean, cucumber, sponge gourd, bitter gourd, brinjal, bottle gourd, beans, red amaranth, spinach, tomato and pumpkin, as well as fruits like off-season watermelon.

In some areas, farmers have been cultivating Aman paddy alongside freshwater fish varieties within enclosures.

Development of salinity-tolerant paddy varieties enabled farmers to cultivate paddy in salinity affected areas, alongside farming shrimp and crab within enclosures.

This strategy has led to a substantial increase in profitability, generating two to three times higher returns compared to traditional single-crop farming.

Such a scenario was witnessed in at least five upazilas of Khulna district, including Dumuria, Batiaghata, Rupsha, as well as in Fakirhat upazila of Bagerhat district.

Dhrito Sundar, a farmer from Kachharibari area under Khulna's Batiaghata upazila, has been practicing integrated farming of shrimp and vegetables for past 10-12 years.

"I have two large enclosures for shrimp farming. Along the edges of the enclosures, I cultivate okra, bitter gourd, beans pumpkins and watermelon. I have also recently began cultivating Aman and other paddy varieties on elevated lands," he said.

Dhrito's success encouraged farmers from 12 neighbouring villages follow his footsteps.

Biprodas Boiragi, a fish farmer from Chaksoilmari village under the upazila, has been cultivating beans, cucumber, sponge gourd, bitter gourd, bottle gourd, tomato, red amaranth, pumpkin, and spinach on 40 decimals of land along his fish enclosure.

Md Insad Ibne Amin, upazila agriculture officer of Dumuria, said around 4,500 local farmers have been successfully implementing multi-crop strategy for past 10-12 years.

Contacted, Md Kazi Zahangir Hossain, deputy director of DAE in Khulna, said around 15,000 farmers have adopted integrated farming practices in Khulna region.

"With their contribution, the region is poised to become a model for integrated farming practices that blend tradition with innovation, turning challenges into opportunities for prosperity. We will continue to encourage and support them," he added.