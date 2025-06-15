Jackfruit growers in Gazipur seek cold storage amid low prices

Jackfruit growers in Gazipur are failing to get fair prices for their produce this season and are demanding cold storage facilities to prevent losses.

Known as the jackfruit centre of Bangladesh, Gazipur is home to countless jackfruit trees that can be seen in the courtyards, open spaces, and fields in both urban and rural areas.

However, growers say the lack of market access and storage infrastructure is preventing them from benefiting from good harvests.

During visits to Kapasia and Sreepur upazilas, jackfruits were found hanging abundantly from trees, unaffected by recent monsoon rains that damaged other fruits such as mangoes and litchis.

Atiqul Islam, a 50 year old farmer from Narayanpur village in Kapasia, said he owns over 50 jackfruit trees, all of which are bearing fruit this year.

"The fruits are starting to ripen, but wholesalers have yet to arrive. I hear heavy rain has delayed traders from Sylhet. Some buyers come, but they offer just Tk 5 to 10 per jackfruit," he said.

Ameena Khatun, a housewife from Amraid village, said she recently sold 14 large jackfruits for only Tk 400.

"I thought I could sell them for at least Tk 1,000. The trees are useful for feeding goats throughout the year, but now I use the fruit as cow fodder. I only keep the seeds for cooking," she said.

Kabir Hossain of Targaon village said he spent Tk 60 to bring two jackfruits to the Kapasia market, where he sold them for just Tk 150.

"Even though jackfruit is our national fruit, it has no value here," he added.

Local trader Jasim Mia said low demand is depressing prices, though he occasionally purchases fruit directly from gardens.

Gazipur's Deputy Assistant Agriculture Officer Mohammad Golam Mostafa said jackfruit is cultivated on 9,103 hectares in the district.

He confirmed that a proposal for cold storage has been submitted, and construction will begin once land is allocated.