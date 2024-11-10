Himel's mixed orchard becomes a local inspiration

Himel Ahmed, a 27-year-old agricultural entrepreneur from Tangail, is proving that success in farming is driven not just by investment but by a deep passion for agriculture.

In the village of Beila, Sagardighi union, Ghatail upazila, Himel has transformed his family's courtyard into a flourishing mixed fruit orchard that has earned him lakhs of taka in just a few years.

Growing up in a family of farmers, Himel was always fascinated by agriculture, though his interests initially leaned toward flowers and plants rather than traditional crops.

After completing his master's degree in history, Himel chose to return home during the pandemic and pursue his passion for farming.

"All I had was determination. I gathered knowledge YouTube videos and took advice from local experts. Then I started by cultivating Malta and dragon fruit on a small plot of land leased from my father," he told The Daily Star.

Photo: Star

In just five years, his orchard has expanded to cover nine acres of land, growing around 30 varieties of fruits, including bananas, papayas, lemons, dragon fruit, and even exotic fruits like jamrul, cashew nuts, and grapefruit.

Despite challenges like fluctuating weather and the initial investment costs, Himel has seen significant returns, with dragon fruit alone bringing in around Tk 20 lakh over two years.

"I started small, but my passion for farming kept me going. The journey hasn't been easy, but it has been rewarding," said Himel.

He said his success, however, is not just about financial gain. It's about creating a sustainable farming model that combines modern agricultural techniques with organic practices, ensuring that the land remains healthy for generations to come.

He said he prefers organic farming and uses cow manure to fertilise crops like papaya and dragon fruit, while other crops such as bananas require chemical fertilisers. His land's sandy loam soil is perfect for a wide variety of crops, giving him the flexibility to experiment with different fruits, he added.

His elder brother, who once worked in a pharmaceutical company, was so impressed by Himel's success that he left his job to help manage the orchard.

"Seeing Himel's achievements, I decided to come back and contribute to the business. There's a lot of potential in farming, especially with the modern techniques Himel is using," he said.

The success of Himel's farm has also inspired others in the community.

Khademul Islam, a local teacher, frequently visits the orchard and encourages young people to take up farming.

"Farming is no longer just for those who can't find other jobs. With the right knowledge and modern techniques, anyone can make a good living from agriculture," he said."For me, farming is more than just a business -- it's a way to make a difference. If more educated youth join the agricultural sector and apply modern technology, we can reduce our dependency on imported fruits and become self-sufficient," Himel said.