Hemayet shines in Bombay chili farming

Hemayet Uddin tends his chili plants at Pakhimara village in Patuakhali’s Kalapara upazila. Photo: Star

An educated youth from Kalapara upazila sets the example by becoming a successful entrepreneur through chili and vegetable farming.

Gazi Hemayet Uddin, 30, a resident of Pakhimara village close to the Bay of Bengal, about 60 kilometres far from the district town, completed his post-graduation from Patuakhali Government College last year.

After completing his study Hemayet took the decision not to try for a job. Instead, he involved himself in agriculture sector and started vegetable farming on a limited scale.

Last year, he cultivated Bombay chili on only 35 decimals of land and earned about Tk 3 lakh from selling his produces throughout the year.

Moreover, alongside cultivating Bombay chili, he also different varieties of seasonal vegetables and earned at least Tk 10 lakh in the last one year.

During a recent visit Hemayet's chili field this correspondent saw the young entrepreneur covered the entire field with polythene so that chili plants does not get damaged due to heavy rain or excessive heat.

Hemayet, who was busy tending to his chili plants, said he grows different seasonal vegetables like coriander, spinach, radish, cabbage, cauliflower, sweet potato and watermelon.

"I manage to earn around Tk 10 lakh by selling the vegetables I produce round the year, which is no less than the salary of a private job," Hemayet said, adding that he has been cultivating Bombay chili for the last two years.

Meanwhile, seeing his success, a number of farmers of the locality are now cultivating Bombay chili alongside other crops.

Besides, alongside Hemayet, his two educated brothers -- Mahfuz Gazi and Abdullah Gazi -- also became financially solvent by cultivating vegetables.

Farmer Zakir Hossain of the village said due to its aroma the Bombay chilli produce here has a great demand.

They sell each kilogramme of Bombay chili for Tk 250 to Tk 400, depending on its quality, he said.

Locals said earlier farmers used to cultivate only paddy once a year due to high salinity in the water of Pakhimara Canal, a tributary of the Andharmanik river.

In 2005, local farmers came together and constructed four separate temporary dams on Pakhimara Canal in order to preserve fresh water. Later, around 10,000 farmers of 15 villages under Nilganj union started to grow different varieties of vegetables there and have a great success.