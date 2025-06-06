Guava growers brace for low output amid adverse weather

Farmers in Pirojpur's Nesarabad upazila are anxious about a possible low yield of guava this year due to unfavourable weather conditions. Many fear they will not get the expected output from their orchards.

Harvesting is set to begin within a month in the upazila, where guava has been grown commercially for centuries. The fruit is supplied to local markets and then transported to various parts of the country by wholesale buyers.

Local farmers said the flowering period saw very little rainfall, resulting in a large number of flowers falling prematurely.

"As a result, a huge number of flowers dropped," said Mehedi Hasan, a farmer from Atghor village, adding that growers are worried about the eventual yield.

He said guava trees require adequate water during flowering, but it is nearly impossible for farmers to irrigate vast orchard areas.

"Even moving inside the orchards is not easy," he added.

Another farmer, Raju Mollah, said they have been witnessing lower production over the past few years due to adverse weather.

"Even last year, we couldn't earn enough by selling guava because there was a crisis of wholesale buyers during the July Uprising, which coincided with the peak season," he said.

However, farmers believe that a good price this year could help offset losses caused by poor yield.

Nihar Halder, a sub-assistant agriculture officer of Nesarabad upazila, said it is difficult to predict the extent of the drop in production before the harvesting period begins.

He added that last year, farmers faced difficulties in selling guava due to the unrest caused by the July Uprising.

"This year, farmers will be able to get a good price for their produce if there is no unrest in the country," he said.

According to the Nesarabad upazila agriculture office, guava is cultivated on 600 hectares of land in the upazila, with over 1,300 farmers involved.

Most of the guava is grown in Atghar Kuriana and parts of nearby Jalabari union, while some is also produced in the adjacent Kirtipasha union of Jhalakathi Sadar upazila.