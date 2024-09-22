Govt to train 32,000 Farmers

The government has launched an initiative to train 32,000 farmers on climate change adaptation strategies in an effort to build resilience against the growing impact of climate change.

As part of this project, 800 farmer groups from nine upazilas across five districts will be selected to participate in the training.

The plan was revealed at a National Validation Workshop on Vulnerability Risk Assessment held today.

The training aims to equip farmers with the knowledge and skills needed to adapt to changing environmental conditions, helping secure agricultural productivity in the face of climate challenges.

According to officials, the Global Environment Facility (GEF) is funding this project.

The project, with a budget of Tk 66 crore, began in July 2023 and is expected to be completed by June 2028.

Of the total budget, Tk 56 crore has been allocated to the Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE), while Tk 10 crore is set aside for the Department of Environment.