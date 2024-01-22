Ginger Farming in Sacks: Costs little, brings high profit

A farmer’s courtyard, booming with ginger plants in sacks, at Amjhupi village in Meherpur Sadar upazila. Photo: Star

Farmers in three upazilas of Meherpur are now cultivating ginger in sacks on commercial basis and earning good profits.

Meanwhile, seeing the success of some, other farmers are also getting interested in this field.

Local agriculture department sees a bright prospect for commercial cultivation of ginger in sacks on a large scale.

A number of farmers in the region claimed that they are getting 2.5kg to 3kg of ginger from each sack, spending only Tk 22 to Tk 25 per sack.

According to Meherpur Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) a total of 20 hectares of land has been brought under ginger cultivation this season.

Apart from the farmland, Meherpur DAE is currently encouraging local farmers to cultivate ginger in sacks along with other crops.

Ginger can also be cultivated, using the innovative method, inside mango orchards, uncultivable lands and even at the courtyards.

Though ginger is usually cultivated in the hilly areas, Meherpur DAE has been encouraging farmers to cultivate the spice item in the uncultivated and unused land around their homesteads or orchards.

During a recent visit this correspondent saw Borhan Uddin of Amjhupi village and Jannatul Ferdous of Rajnagar village cultivated ginger in sacks in the middle of their respective mango orchards.

Seeing their success, many other are now showing interest to ginger cultivation on unused land because of high profits at a low investment.

While talking, Borhan said he cultivated 800 sacks of ginger in the middle of his mango orchard last year, under the project titled "Improved Varieties and Technology Demonstration of Spices."

It costs him Tk 22 to Tk 25 to prepare each sack, including the price of soil, organic manure and seeds, Borhan said, adding that he expects to get 2.5kg of ginger from each bag by the end of this month.

Farmer Minarul Islam of the village said seeing Borhan's success the already prepared 500 sacks for ginger farming.

Sadar Upazila Agriculture Officer Alamgir Hossain said ginger is being cultivated commercially on 20 hectares of land in the district, but seeing Borhan's success many others are now taking preparation for farming ginger in sacks.