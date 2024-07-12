Fish worth Tk 10 lakh killed by poison in Tangail

Unidentified miscreants killed fish worth around Tk 10 lakh by pouring poison into ponds of a fish farm in Tangail's Ghatail upazila early today (Friday).

The incident occurred at the fish farm of Pavel Bhuiyan of Porabasa village under Dhalapara union of the upazila, reports our Tangail correspondent.

Pavel told journalists he cultivated different varieties of fish, including carp, in his two ponds spending Tk 10 lakh. This morning, he found dead fish floating on the ponds.

"At first, I thought the fish had died due to lack of gas [oxygen], but later I saw three bottles of poison lying on the bank of the ponds. I have suffered a great loss," he said.

Shafiqul Islam, member of Ward 8 of Dhalapara Union Parishad, said, "Whoever did this has undoubtedly committed a heinous crime."

Mohammad Abu Salam Miah, officer-in-charge of Ghatail Police Station, said that no written complaint has been filed in this regard.

Legal action will be taken if a written complaint is filed.